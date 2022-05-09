Elizabeth Olsen Talks 'Doctor Strange' Cameos and Her Future in the MCU (Exclusive)

As Wanda, Elizabeth Olsen has gone on quite the journey over the course of several Marvel films and the limited series, WandaVision, which set the character up for her latest evolution as the Scarlet Witch in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. While speaking to ET’s Will Marfuggi, the actress opens up about the film’s many cameos and what this latest installment means for her future in the MCU.

[Warning: Spoilers for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness]

In the sequel written by Loki creator Micahel Waldron and directed by Sam Raimi, Wanda, now known as the Scarlet Witch, finds herself at odds with Dr. Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) after the unexpected arrival unexpected arrival of the young superhero, America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez), who has the ability to travel through dimensions. It turns out, the Scarlet Witch is the one that’s been hunting her down in order to use her powers to find a way to be with her kids, Billy (Julian Hilliard) and Tommy (Jett Klyne), both of whom the film’s unexpected villain created in WandaVision.

While Chavez and Strange attempt to outrun her by hopping from universe to universe, the Scarlet Witch goes on a murderous rampage, killing anyone who comes in her way. This even includes the Illuminati, an elite team of superheroes in an alternate universe that is comprised of Blackagar Boltagon (Inhuman’s Anson Mount), Captain Marvel (Lashana Lynch), Captain Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell), Charles Xavier (X-Men films’ Patrick Stewart), Karl Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor) and Reed Richards (John Krasinski).

However, despite her best efforts, the Scarlet Witch is unable to steal Chavez’s powers. And after seeing her kids from an alternate universe recoil from her in fear, she relents to her pain, collapses Mount Wundagore upon her and brings an end to the chaos at hand.

When it comes to the Scarlet Witch’s choices in The Multiverse of Madness, “she’s justified in everything she does, which makes her the hero of her own journey,” Olsen says, adding, “I defend her through and through.”

ET: What does this film mean for you? Are we going to see more Wanda? Are you done?

Elizabeth Olsen: I need to have a talk with Kevin [Feige] to answer these questions, because I don't really know what's next. I don't even know if he wants me to say, “I don't know.” Or if he’s happy that that's how I'm doing... Because I’m also bad at lying. So, I’m happy to be like, “I don't know.” Because I don't know. Or if he wants me to say, “Nah, you'll be back.” I don't know.

Are you game for more?

No, I’m game for more. If the stories need me is how I approach it.

Do you feel like there's a particular story that you want to tell? Because for me, especially after WandaVision, I think that there's something really moving and identifiable with somebody who is experiencing the grief that she's experiencing. And having the power to rip the universe open, to get back what she wants, which any of us would... Almost any of us would do if we were in that exact same position.

Right. Especially after losing your child and having the opportunity to find them again. I can't say stuff like that.

But I mean, I don't think it's a secret. I think there have been little Easter eggs in trailers, and at the end of the projects, we know that's what Wanda's looking for. She's looking for Billy and Tommy.

Yes. And so, I have an idea in my head that I'm not going to share with you, that I think would be fun. But someone had just said... I'm not going to share it with you, because it's my information. But, someone had mentioned, if they have to bring in the X-Men, that she was such a huge part of those comics. And so I would love to be involved in that capacity. I would love to keep going with this character. I think there are things... I have an idea of something that could be fun as the next step. But again, I really want to talk to Kevin about this stuff… Let me call him up right now.

What was it like being able to shoot these Illuminati scenes, with these incredible cameos?

Well, I think I met half of them. The other half were just me and body doubles. There was a lot of scheduling issues.

Did you know who they were going to be?

Yes I did, but I wasn't working with half of them. What I thought with the Illuminati, was I should go through them faster. That's how I felt. And then we thought of this Wanda in this universe isn't as tuned up as the Scarlet Witch in our universe. And so, it’s like being the best race car driver in the world without the best car. And so that's part of the element that makes it harder for her.

Was there a version of the Scarlet witch that you enjoyed playing the most?

It was this universe's Scarlet Witch. I loved her. I really loved her, and I fought for her and I was... I loved playing her tone, her soul, her anger, her love. I loved her.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is now in theaters.