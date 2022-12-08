Elle King Suffers Concussion After Slipping Down Stairs

Elle King is recovering after a scary slip. The 33-year-old singer took to her Instagram Story on Thursday to apologize for canceling several shows and to reveal that a concussion was the reason she did so.

"Just wanted to check in with a quick update and apologize to my fans in Tampa, Detroit, and Seattle. I share your disappointment that I had to cancel my radio shows this week," she wrote. "No one ever wants to pull out of shows, especially me. I live for performing."

"I slipped down the stairs making a bottle in the middle of the night, knocked my a** out, resulting in a concussion," King added. "I tried to push through and played 3 shows, but the travel, lights, all of it only exacerbated things."

King, who shares 1-year-old Lucky with fiancé Dan Tooker, continued her posts by thanking the artists who performed in her place and the radio stations "for their understanding and continued support."

"I wish you all happy and healthy holidays and I can't wait to get back out next year and sing with you soon," she concluded.

Last month, King was announced as one of the hosts of New Year's Live: Nashville's Big Bash, alongside Jimmie Allen and Entertainment Tonight's Rachel Smith. ET has confirmed that King will still co-host the show, even after her injury.

"New Year’s Eve has always been one of my favorite nights to celebrate because we get to reflect on the year we’ve had while getting a fresh start," King said when she was announced as one of the hosts. "Nashville has been so amazing and welcoming to me this year and I can’t wait to see what next year brings. I am so excited to be hosting the festivities live from Music City!"