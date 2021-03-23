Ellen DeGeneres Gives Update on Portia de Rossi, Recalls Rushing Her to Hospital for Appendix Surgery

Ellen DeGeneres is giving an update on wife Portia de Rossi's condition after her appendectomy surgery. DeGeneres addresses de Rossi's appendicitis on Tuesday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, recalling how she rushed her wife to the hospital.

ET learned on Monday that de Rossi had appendectomy surgery on Friday and is now resting at home and doing well.

"Anybody else have to rush their wife to the emergency room for an appendectomy? Anybody? No? Just me? OK," DeGeneres begins in the clip from Tuesday's show.

The comedian says de Rossi first said she wasn't feeling well at around 8 p.m. on Friday night. They went to bed early, but DeGeneres soon found her wife "on the floor on all fours."

"So I rush her to the ER, and we're driving and she's in so much pain, and I'm worried about her, and I don't know what's wrong with her, because as you know, I grew up Christian Science, so my best guess was a demon," DeGeneres says. "So anyway, they gave her a CT scan and I didn't know what that was."

De Rossi was admitted to the hospital, while DeGeneres was sent home due to COVID protocols.

"The next morning, they call and they said, 'It's the appendix. We have to take the appendix out,'" she recalls.

Appendicitis is an inflammation of the appendix and causes pain in your lower right abdomen, according to the Mayo Clinic. As inflammation worsens, appendicitis pain typically increases and eventually becomes severe. Standard treatment is surgical removal of the appendix.

DeGeneres says her wife was "in a lot of pain" after surgery, but is "feeling much better now." "She's home. She came home late yesterday," she says. "Not all of her, she left her appendix at the hospital."

DeGeneres has previously been open with fans about her own recent health struggles, like when she tested positive for COVID-19 in December. Watch below.