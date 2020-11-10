Ellen DeGeneres, Matt Bomer and More Celebrate National Coming Out Day

It's National Coming Out Day, and stars around the country are celebrating the occasion. From LGBTQ advocates to celebrity allies, many gleefully commemorated this day of love, pride and acceptance.

On Sunday, Ellen DeGeneres and her wife, Portia de Rossi, posted a super cute PDA pic to Twitter to honor the special day, and their romance.

The beaming snapshot showed the cute couple in their kitchen, dressed in matching black tops and denim, as de Rossi hugs DeGeneres around her waist.

Happy #NationalComingOutDay! Here’s to celebrating coming out while we’re all staying in," the daytime talk show host captioned the heartfelt pic.

Happy #NationalComingOutDay! Here’s to celebrating coming out while we’re all staying in. pic.twitter.com/UfrSlRRbcL — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) October 11, 2020

For Matt Bomer, this National Coming Out Day was doubly special, as it was also the Doom Patrol star's 43rd birthday. He too took to Twitter to celebrate both occasions, and asked for fans who wanted to celebrate his birthday to consider giving to a good cause.

"Today is #NationalComingOutDay AND my birthday! You can help me celebrate by by donating to The @TrevorProject, the world’s largest suicide prevention organization for LGBTQ young people," Bomer wrote, alongside a video in which he touts all the good works The Trevor Project does on a daily basis.

Today is #NationalComingOutDay AND my birthday! You can help me celebrate by by donating to The @TrevorProject, the world’s largest suicide prevention organization for LGBTQ young people. pic.twitter.com/zTVG7dYkAI — Matt Bomer (@MattBomer) October 11, 2020

The NFL also honored the occasion with a video posted to Twitter encouraging any player who is ready to come out to do so and to embrace their truth.

"All current players who are thinking of coming out, when you are ready, so are we," is the message shared by a number of different players and coaches in the inspiring video.

"On National Coming Out Day, and every day, we support you," The NFL tweeted, alongside the video. "It takes all of us, and you deserve to be all of you. #ItTakesAllOfUs #BeAllOfYou #NationalComingOutDay."

On National Coming Out Day, and every day, we support you. It takes all of us, and you deserve to be all of you. #ItTakesAllOfUs #BeAllOfYou #NationalComingOutDay pic.twitter.com/dD3nqYCVun — NFL (@NFL) October 11, 2020

Here's a look at how many other stars and public figures commemorated the important day:

Happy National Coming Out Day!



I always enjoy making my wife blush, but some of the most important queer icons to me are the trail-blazers of yesterday:



✳️ Oscar Wilde

✳️ Bessie Smith

✳️ Virginia Woolf

✳️ Gertrude & Alice

✳️ James Baldwin

✳️ Eleanor Roosevelt

✳️ Audre Lorde https://t.co/Bmpo70VAuv — Cynthia Nixon (@CynthiaNixon) October 11, 2020

Happy #NationalComingOutDay. Here’s me just moments after making the announcement. pic.twitter.com/KVXjh0nltZ — Randy Rainbow (@RandyRainbow) October 11, 2020

It is National Coming Out Day & I want to say that while life is never an easy road, being comfortable in your own skin makes it a truly glorious journey. Remember that your truth is your choice and whenever you’re ready, we are here for you & you are loved. Oh, and you rock! — Johnny Weir (@JohnnyGWeir) October 11, 2020

Coming out is a process. Whatever stage you are in today, I hope you know you are supported, you are celebrated, you are loved. 🖤🤎💙💓🤍❤️🧡💛💚💙💜#NationalComingOutDay — Clea DuVall (@cleaduvall) October 11, 2020

Happy National Coming Out Day to my friends in the LGBTQ community! There's no wrong time to come out & you can call @TrevorProject anytime for help along the way. Here's the number: 1-866-488-7386 pic.twitter.com/tax0jyI4Uf — Ali Velshi (@AliVelshi) October 11, 2020

it's national coming out day! today i'm thinking about how i've had to come out multiple times, including to myself. the straights don't always understand why it can still be hard in 2020 to accept (or even to know!) that you're queer. we get it. we love you. you're not alone. -k — MUNA (@whereisMUNA) October 11, 2020

Happy National Coming Out Day from me and Aaron and Griffin and Mateo and Rufus and Arthur and Ben and Emil and Maribelle and Ness and more. Whether the whole world knows about your heart or just yourself you are valid and beautiful and this day is yours if you want it. 🏳️‍🌈 pic.twitter.com/aTi9bGAhPK — ADAM (@AdamSilvera) October 11, 2020

Happy National Coming Out Day! We can only imagine the bravery it takes to come out to your friends and family (especially during this current administration) but we encourage you to be true to yourself and let your pride flag fly high. We love you 💓🏳️‍🌈 https://t.co/DE4ONFgsHw — Aly & AJ (@alyandaj) October 11, 2020

Happy National Coming Out Day! I am lucky to not make much of my own gayness now, since the tunic has dried around the [faggy] bulb or whatever. But I learn something new any time I show up on camera with a limp wrist and then a bunch of curdled men go tachycardique! Hot!!! — Bowen Yang (@bowenyang) October 11, 2020

Happy National Coming Out Day!

If you’re already out, congratulations!

If you’re going to come out today, good luck! Biggest piece of advice is be patient w/ the people you ❤️ when u do. — Tegan and Sara (@teganandsara) October 11, 2020

Its National Coming Out Day. The first 3 Neon Trees albums I wrote in the closet but I hid queer messages in songs. “Everybody Talks” was about my ex girlfriend spreading rumors that I was gay (Surprise girl) I came out 6 years ago & it was the BEST move for my health & happiness — tyler glenn (@tylerinacoma) October 11, 2020

Rockin that gay swagger from early on...even with a bow in my hair 🤣 Happy National Coming Out Day! pic.twitter.com/aEi6hqax9H — Fortune Feimster (@fortunefunny) October 11, 2020