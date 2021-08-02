Ellen Pompeo Says She Has 'No Desire' to Continue Her Acting Career After 'Grey's Anatomy'

Ellen Pompeo doesn't see herself acting post-Grey's Anatomy. While speaking on the Ladies First With Laura Brown podcast, the 51-year-old actress revealed that, after the long-running medical drama's conclusion, she doesn't think she'll seek out other acting gigs.

"I'm not saying I'll never act again, I very well may, but I'm not super excited about continuing my acting career," she admitted. "I'm more entrepreneurial at this stage. I'm excited about investing in businesses, and starting business. That's an area of growth that I'm excited about, using my brain in a different way."

"The acting I feel like, even though I haven't done a million different roles, I feel like I've done it," Pompeo continued. "Sitting around in trailers, traveling around, shooting this in Atlanta, shooting that in Vancouver. I have no desire to go sit in trailers at 11 o'clock at night and wait to shoot scenes and have ADs knock on my door and tell me when I can eat lunch. You know, it's for the young at heart. It's for the youth!"

Pompeo has starred as Dr. Meredith Grey since the show's premiere in 2005. The series was recently renewed for an 18th season. Being known for one role, Pompeo said, used to make her wary about the future, but that's something she's overcome in recent years.

"When I was in my 30s, I absolutely saw myself as in a box. That's why I stayed on the show, because I said, 'Holy s**t. By the time I can negotiate my contract again and get out of this I'm going to be almost 40 years old. I am super typecast in this role. I am 40, so I'm never going to work again,'" she said. "Even 15 years ago, the thought of being 40 was, like, you're over as an actress."

"Now that I'm 50, I don't see myself that way at all," Pompeo continued. "I think of myself that I can do whatever I want, or I can do nothing at all, quite honestly."

One of the things Pompeo is excited to start is her podcast, Tell Me, which will begin taping later this month. She hopes the project will serve as "an example for other women" who have the mindset she used to.

"[I thought], 'Let me go out there and do something I've never done before and try something completely different for absolutely no other reason than to try something different because I haven't for so long,'" she said. "If it fails, it fails, but at least I'm trying something new."

On top of the podcast, Pompeo teased, "I have a couple of really exciting things that I'm working on that I'm not quite ready to speak about yet, but I'm definitely working on my next chapters so to speak."

