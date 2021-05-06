Elon Musk Jokes He's a 'Wild Card' In 'Saturday Night Live' Promo With Miley Cyrus

Elon Musk is ready for his Saturday Night Live debut -- and there's no telling what viewers can expect. The first promo for his May 8 episode with musical guest Miley Cyrus was released on Thursday, and sees the Tesla founder joking about how much of a "wild card" he is.

"Hi, I'm Elon Musk and I am hosting Saturday Night Live this week with Miley Cyrus," he begins. "And I'm a wild card, so there's no telling what I might do."

Cyrus then chimes in, "Same here. Rules, no thanks."

However, SNL cast member Cecily Strong quickly interrupts and reminds the two, "It's also the Mother's Day show so your moms are going to be here."

"Forget what I said," Cyrus says, with Musk adding with an eye roll, "Fine, we'll be good-ish."

In the second promo, the "Prisoner" singer asks the SpaceX founder, "What's new with you?"

"I just did a successful rocket launch this week," he happily replies, as Strong goes, "Wow, I did my laundry."

"Congrats!" he quips, before she admits she actually didn't.

While this is Musk's first time at SNL, the "Midnight Sky" singer is making her sixth appearance as musical guest. She last took the Studio 8H stage in December 2018. Cyrus will perform her and The Kid LAROI's new song "Without You."

Cyrus also shared a behind the scenes look at her rehearsal for their performance.

Saturday Night Live airs live, coast-to-coast at 11:30 p.m. ET, 8:30 p.m. PT on NBC.