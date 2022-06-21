Elon Musk's Child Files for Name and Gender Change, Tells Court She Does Not 'Wish to Be Related' to Her Dad

Elon Musk's transgender daughter has filed legal documents in court to change her name and gender while also pursuing a new birth certificate.

According to legal documents obtained by ET, Xavier Alexander Musk filed the petition on April 18, just one day after she turned 18. In the documents, she would like to change her name to Vivian Jenna Wilson and would like her legal gender to be changed from male to female.

In the documents, she cites the reason for the name change as "gender identity and the fact that I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form."

The judge has yet to rule on the filing and a hearing for the petition is set for Friday in a Santa Monica Courthouse.

The Tesla and SpaceX chief was married to Justine Musk from 2000 and 2008. They share 18-year-old twins (Vivian and her brother, Griffin) as well as 16-year-old triplets, Kai, Saxon and Damian. They also welcomed Nevada in 2002 but he died at just 10 weeks old from Sudden Infant Death Syndrome. Musk and the singer Grimes share two children -- son X, almost 2, and a newborn daughter, Y. Musk and Grimes broke up after their second child was born.

It's unclear what exactly led to Musk's strained relationship with Vivian, but Musk's tweets in the past have been far from supportive of the LGBTQ+ community, though he begs to differ.

Back in 2020, he came under fire after tweeting a drawing with the headline "when you put he/him in your bio" and an 18th-century soldier smearing blood on his face in front of a pile of dead bodies. The soldier was also wearing a hat that read, "I love to oppress." Two days after that tweet, Musk tried to defend his stance, saying, "I absolutely support trans, but all these pronounce are an esthetic nightmare."

Earlier this month, Musk said he voted Republican "for the first time ever" before revealing he's leaning toward voting for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis should he run in the 2024 presidential election. DeSantis came under fire earlier this year after signing a piece of legislation largely known as the Don't Say Gay bill.

Meanwhile, Justine Musk took to Twitter on Monday and revealed a recent conversation with her child.

"'I had a weird childhood,' my 18 year old said to me,'" Justine wrote. "'I can't believe I'm as normal-seeming as I am.' I said, 'I'm very proud of you.'"