Emily Blunt Says Co-Star Jamie Dornan Was 'Relieved' She'd Never Seen 'Fifty Shades of Grey' (Exclusive)

The actors play love interests in their new rom-com, Wild Mountain Thyme, and as Blunt told ET's Nischelle Turner while promoting the film, she hasn't seen her co-star as the steamy Christian Grey.

"Jamie was quite relieved that I had never seen the Fifty Shades films," Blunt admitted. "And I hadn't read the book. So I just said, 'I'm so sorry. I've never seen those films.' And he goes, 'I am very relieved.'"

"I'd seen Jamie on The Fall and I'd seen him in Private War, and that was it really. So I didn't have any sort of perception of him being this, you know, whatever Christian Grey was," she added.

Wild Mountain Thyme, directed and written by John Patrick Shanley, follows Rosemary Muldoon (Blunt), a headstrong farmer who has her heart set on winning her neighbor Anthony Reilly's love. Anthony (Dornan), however, seems to have inherited a family curse and remains oblivious to the stunning Rosemary.

"Anthony is so the antithesis of [Christian Grey] and actually Jamie is the antithesis of that character," she explained. "Basically, what I'm alluding to is Jamie has zero game whatsoever [laughs]…"

The movie was filmed "pre-COVID-19" lockdowns, and Dornan shared that it was "pure joy" working with the entire cast and crew.

"These things all just come together, you've got John Patrick Shanley's beautiful words, we're shooting in County Mayo in the west of Ireland, one of the most beautiful parts in the world. And then we had this collective of people that were just really sort of all in the same headspace to make this picture," the actor recalled. "They all just brought a real vibrant energy to it, all wanted to have fun during the shoot, after the shoot, and it was a time, particularly now when you look back, it was pre-COVID. It was when you could all be together and socialize and hang out but it was all just so normal."

"It's the last job that most of us did in those circumstances," he continued. "And I do look back at it in pure joy, and it felt like pure joy while we were making it. It was a real gift."

In the film, the two get to sing together, which prompted Blunt to joke that they would create a group called Wild Mountain Thyme.

"I don't know if we would be a massive hit, you know?" she joked, with Dornan adding, "I don't know! All I can remember is we finished singing and Emily turned around to me and said, 'Never sing near me again!'"

Blunt quipped, "I think we tried harmonizing and I know I did not hit it right. And that is the take they used. Whenever I hear it, I am like, 'Ohhh.'"

Catch the two stars in Wild Mountain Thyme, out now in theaters and On Demand.