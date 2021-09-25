'Emily in Paris' Sets Season 2 Premiere Date: Watch the First Teaser

A few days after Netflix dropped the first photos for season 2 of Emily in Paris, it has officially set a premiere date and debuted the first teaser during Saturday's virtual fan event, TUDUM.

The Parisian dramedy, returning Lily Collins as the titular heroine, will launch its 10-episode sophomore season on Dec. 22.

The second season finds Emily, now more entrenched in her life in Paris, getting better at navigating the city but still struggling with the idiosyncrasies of French life. After stumbling into a love triangle with her neighbor and her first real French friend, Emily is determined to focus on her work -- which is getting more complicated by the day. In French class, she meets a fellow expat who both infuriates and intrigues her.

In the teaser for the new season, Emily is enjoying life's pleasures while on vacation. There's no shortage of fabulous ensembles and fashionable looks in the sneak peek. She's definitely living in the moment as she says, "No, I'll post it later. I'm on vacation," while sunbathing with her gal pals.

Joining Collins for season 2 are Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu (Sylvie Grateau), Ashley Park (Mindy), Lucas Bravo (Gabriel), Camille Razat (Camille), Samuel Arnold (Luc), Bruno Gouery (Julien) and William Abadie (Antoine Lambert), as well as recurring star Kate Walsh (Madeline). New cast members include Jeremy O. Harris (Gregory Elliott Dupree), Arnaud Binard (Laurent G) and Lucien Laviscount (Alfie).

Collins, Leroy-Beaulieu, Park, Bravo, Razat, Arnold, Gouery and Abadie all participated during TUDUM.

