Emily Ratajkowski Subtly Reacts to Pete Davidson Dating Headlines

Emily Ratajkowski just gave a subtle nod to her new romance with Pete Davidson.

While the 31-year-old model has yet to publicly comment on the relationship, on Monday, she liked a tweet by music icon, Dionne Warwick which read, "I will be dating Pete Davidson next."

The like came amid headlines that she and Davidson are officially an item. On Tuesday, ET confirmed that the pair are in fact seeing each other, with a source sharing that things have recently become "flirtatious" between Ratajkowski and the Saturday Night Live alum.

"Pete and Emily have known each other for a while because they run in similar circles. They've always had a good time together and liked each other," the source said. "More recently, they have spent one-on-one time with each other and things have become flirtatious between them. Emily is playing the field and enjoying dating."

ET has reached out to reps for Davidson and Ratajkowski for comment.

The new romance comes about three months after Davidson's split from Kim Kardashian. The couple parted ways in August after nine months of dating.

"I’m newly single for basically the first time in my life ever, and I just feel like I’m kind of enjoying the freedom of not being super worried about how I’m being perceived," she said.

Davidson and Ratajkowski have a history together. While Davidson was still in a relationship with 42-year-old Kardashian, Ratajkowski publicly defended the Meet Cute star during a November 2021 interview on Late Night With Seth Meyers. Ratajkowski and Davidson had worked on a photo shoot together and she referred to him as "a professional," adding, "I was impressed."

She also weighed in on Davidson's charm, discussing why women find him attractive.

"He's got the height, obviously women find him very attractive," she said, adding of those questioning the Saturday Night Live alum's appeal, "I feel like only other men feel that way. Guys are like, 'Wow, what's that guy got?' He seems super charming, vulnerable, lovely. His fingernail polish is awesome. He looks good! Good relationship with his mother, we love it!"

For more on Ratajkowski's love life, check out the video below.