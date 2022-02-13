Eminem Delivers Memorable Performance and Takes a Knee in Iconic Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show

In one of the most spectacular and star-studded Super Bowl halftime shows in memory, Eminem played a big part of its instantly iconic status.

The artist appeared as part of a star-studded ensemble show, featuring performances from Dr. Dre, Snoop Dog, Mary J. Blige, 50 Cent and Kendrick Lamar -- who all performed elaborate solo numbers on atop a series of white trailers that each were designed to represent different parts of Los Angeles.

When it came to Eminem's set, the 49-year-old rapper performed an amazing rendition of "Lose Yourself," and got some help on the drums from Silk Sonic's Anderson .Paak.

After delivering an iconic number, Eminem capped off his section of the show by taking a knee -- a show of solidarity with NFL players who have used the gesture as a sign of protest, most famously by Colin Kaepernick.

According to early reports, the NFL had told Eminem not to kneel, and the artist decided to do it anyway when the time came. However, a spokesperson for the NFL told ET on Sunday that reports that they attempted to censor Eminem's plan to kneel "are erroneous. "

"We watched every rehearsal this week and that element was included," the NFL spokesperson said. "Players and personnel members could have taken a knee today so there would have been no reason to tell a performer he or she could not for whatever reason."

Eminem takes a knee.



The league told him not to, he did it anyway. pic.twitter.com/zoaYrGgCLn — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 14, 2022

Ahead of the big show, Dre, Snoop and Mary J. Blige gathered for a press conference, where they promised one of the biggest halftime performances of all time.

"I'm not trying to be egotistical or anything, but who else could do this show here in L.A.?" Dre remarked. "Who else could perform the halftime show, other than these amazing artists that we put together?"

"The Super Bowl is the biggest sporting event in the world, and hip-hop is the biggest form of music in the world," Snoop agreed. "For us to be able to have the opportunity to bring those worlds together? We got the queen of R&B, we got the king of hip-hop, all of his proteges, that's what it's about."

And of course they were asked about surprises, though at the time, Dre insisted, "Yes, but I'm not gonna talk about it."

"There won't be any wardrobe malfunctions, if that's what you're talking about," Snoop chimed in with a laugh.

For all of the artists, putting hip-hop on the Super Bowl stage was an important way to recognize the cultural significance and global power of their music.

"We're gonna go on and do a fantastic show, and we're gonna do it so big that they can't deny us anymore in the future," Dre promised.