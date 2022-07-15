Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade Launches a Podcast With a Cheeky Title Reference to Her Dad

Eminem's daughter is getting a little shady.

Hailie Jade announced this week that she's all set to launch her very own podcast, with a cheeky reference to her famous dad!

"Just a Little Shady podcast is about to drop!" she shared on Instagram, alongside a photo of her behind the mic. "This project has been in the works for a while and I’m so excited for the first episode to be launching!!"

The show's title, of course, serves as a tongue-in-cheek reference to Eminem's 2000 megahit, "The Real Slim Shady."

The 26-year-old revealed that she will be discussing her life and pop culture alongside a co-host, who goes by @britednie on Instagram. Hailie encouraged fans to follow along for new episodes on YouTube.

Earlier this year, Hailie joined Eminem for his epic Super Bowl LVI Pepsi Halftime Show performance alongside Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent. The social media influencer was all smiles from one of the boxes at SoFi Stadium to cheer on the performers -- and players.

"Here for the halftime show, staying for Stafford," Hailie captioned the shot, referencing Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford.

Days later, she shared a sweet PDA photo with boyfriend Evan McClintock.

