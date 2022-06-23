Emma Chamberlain Reacts to Her Viral Interview With Jack Harlow at the Met Gala

After the internet personality told the “What’s Poppin” emcee she would see him inside, Harlow replied, “Can’t wait. Love ya. Bye.” Chamberlain quickly said “love ya” back before making one of the most hilarious faces the internet has even seen.

During Chamberlain’s appearance, Fallon played back his interview with Harlow, who compared the moment to a work of art. “That’s like a piece of art because there’s so many ways to interpret that,” Harlow said in May. “Everyone has a different take on what was going on through her head. So, I’ll leave it up to interpretation.”

Harlow also added that he didn’t just throw the “love ya,” around lightly. “Only if I love them,” he quipped. “I have a lot of warmth to share.”

“That's sweet,” Chamberlain told Fallon after watching the clip. “I love it.”

Chamberlain confirmed to the host that there was simply nothing to interpret. “Can I be honest,” she shared with Fallon. “Like, when I’m doing these interviews, blank up here. Like, I have no thoughts. And when I go home, and I watch the interviews again, I'm, like, watching a completely different person. I have no idea I'm not thinking about anything and then I'm, like, reacting to myself.”

Despite that moment being one of her highlights of the night, Chamberlain confessed that she thought the clip of her saying Shawn Mendes’ name in a funny New Jersey accent would be the one that caught the most buzz.

“That's the one that I thought was the most funny,” she told Fallon after he played the clip. “Like, I thought something was going to happen with that one when I watched it because I was like, ‘Why did I do that?’ But then, the Jack one was the one.”