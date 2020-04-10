Emma Roberts Celebrates 'Magical Garden' Baby Shower

Emma Roberts is getting ready to welcome her baby boy. The 29-year-old actress' close friends and family helped her celebrate her baby shower this weekend, with a "magical garden" party.

Roberts, who is expecting a baby boy with boyfriend Garrett Hedlund, was dressed in Tory Burch for the occasion. Pieces from Tory Burch Home also helped complete the outdoor affair.

"So grateful to my family and pod for making my pregnancy feel so celebrated during such wild times. I love you guys @cadehudson22 @kakeykake @britelkin and thank you to @toryburch & @ericbuterbaugh for the magical garden 🌸 #toryburchhome," Roberts captioned her post.

The actress' fans and celeb friends gushed over the pics in the comments. "You are the most beautiful! 💓," wrote Lea Michele, who welcomed her own baby boy on Sunday.

Ashley Tisdale, who recently revealed her own pregnancy, added, "Beauty 💕💕."

Reports that Roberts was expecting first circulated in June, when her mother, Kelly Cunningham, appeared to confirm the news on Instagram. Roberts confirmed her pregnancy and revealed she was having a boy on Aug. 30.

