Emma Roberts Hits 'Reset' After Garrett Hedlund Split With Costa Rica Vacation

Emma Roberts is taking some time away following her recent split from Garrett Hedlund. The Scream Queens star shared in a new post on Thursday that she has jetted off to Costa Rica for a getaway.

“The most beautiful reset possible in my new favorite place 🏝 @thewell @altagraciaauberge @aubergeresorts the most magnificent setting, the kindest people, the most mind blowing experiences 💗 can’t wait to get back,” she wrote.

Along with her caption, Roberts let her followers in on her getaway with a series of pictures that show her floating in a river bath, smiling for the camera during the solo dip and enjoying some time outdoors.

The 31-year-old actress also took to her Instagram Stories and shared a video of her walking through the resort and toward the river bath. "Here we are at the river bath,” she tells the camera before flipping it around. "OMG.”

Roberts' trip appears to be at the Hacienda AltaGracia wellness resort, which she tagged along with The Well wellness account.

In another post on her Story, the actress stands in a polka dot bikini and takes in the views.

Roberts’ trip comes a week after a source confirmed to ET that Roberts ended her “rocky relationship” with Hedlund after almost three years together.

"Their relationship has been rocky for a long time," the source told ET, "and the situation is really sad right now." The source added that Roberts and Hedlund, who are parents to 1-year-old son Rhodes, are “not romantically together” and are not in a relationship.

In the aftermath of their relationship, Hedlund, 37, was arrested for public intoxication in Tennessee last Saturday.