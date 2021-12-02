Emma Roberts Is a 'Super Hands-On' Mom, Source Says

Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund are loving life with baby Rhodes! The couple welcomed their baby boy in December and have been enjoying their experience as firsttime parents.

"Emma and Garrett are in good spirits at the moment," a source tells ET. "Emma has been super hands on as a mom."

Roberts recently turned 30, opting for a low-key celebration.

"They had a few close friends and family over for Emma’s birthday. Nothing huge was planned," the source shares. "Garrett tried to throw Emma a bigger birthday party, but she didn’t want that. She wanted to keep things intimate and only be around a certain amount and group of people."

Roberts recently shared a funny black-and-white photo of herself with a pacifier in her mouth on Instagram, writing, "30 baby."

She followed that up with a poolside pic, writing, "🥂 cheers 🍾 thank you for the birthday wishes ❤️."

Back in January, a source opened up to ET about the couple's decision to keep their son's birth temporarily under wraps.

"They barely told any of their friends and have mainly been relying on their respective families," the source said at the time. "They have in-house help that is teaching them and helping them out while they’re adjusting, but they are being very strict about quarantining and having visitors and guests."