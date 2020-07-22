Emmy Nominations 2020: How to Watch the Announcement, Who’s Presenting and More

The 2020 Emmy Awards nominations ceremony is right around the corner. On Tuesday morning, the best in TV will be acknowledged when this year's nominees will be announced ahead of what should be a very non-traditional Emmys on Sept. 20 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Months of social distancing has meant that a lot of us have been watching or streaming more TV than ever, and there's certainly no shortage of shows worthy of recognition.

When Are the Nominations?: Tuesday, July 28 at 8:30 a.m. PT/11:30 a.m. ET.

How to Watch: ET Live will be live-streaming the nominations at 8:30 a.m. PT, which you can watch at ETLive.com or by downloading the ET Live app, watching ET Live on your Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV or on CBS All Access. The virtual event will also stream on Emmys.com.

After the announcements, catch ET Live @ Home on ET Live at 5 p.m. and break down all the nominees and storylines with some special guests.

When Are the 2020 Emmy Awards?: The awards show is set to take place on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, on ABC, with Jimmy Kimmel as the host, with further details still up in the air due to COVID-19. To stream the show, you can sign up for Hulu with Live TV, which includes ABC.

“I don't know where we will do this or how we will do this or even why we are doing this, but we are doing it and I am hosting it,” Kimmel said in a statement earlier this year when he was announced as host.

