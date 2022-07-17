Eric Weinberg, 'Scrubs' Co-Executive Producer, Arrested, Accused of Serial Sexual Assault

TV producer Eric Weinberg has been arrested in Los Angeles and booked for alleged serial sexual assault, the LAPD confirmed in a press release.

Weinberg -- who served as a co-executive producer on numerous TV shows including Scrubs, Californication and Anger Management -- is accused of committing numerous sexual assaults, including rape, between 2012 and 2019 in the Los Angeles area.

According to the LAPD, Weinberg allegedly "targeted women in grocery stores, coffee shops, and other public places." Police allege that the producer "would approach the women who were in their 20-30s, under the guise of being a photographer and would set up photo shoots with them."

The police claim that "once the women were in his residence, he would sexually assault them during the photo shoot."

Police say they are seeking to identify any possible additional victims.

Weinberg was arrested at a home in the Los Feliz neighborhood of Los Angeles on July 15, and his bail was set at $3,225,000.

Per Weinberg's IMDb page, he has not worked as a TV producer since 2016, when he was credited as an executive producer on two episodes of Epix's political comedy series Graves.