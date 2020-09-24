Essentials for Celebrating Halloween at Home -- Alternatives to Trick-or-Treating With COVID-19 Safety

Halloween will be drastically different this year amid the coronavirus pandemic. Many traditional activities for the spooky holiday are on hold as they can potentially lead to the spread of COVID-19. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have listed guidelines for lower and moderate risk activities. The CDC recommends to avoid door-to-door trick-or-treating as it is categorized as a higher risk activity.

Like the CDC suggests, consider alternatives such as carving pumpkins inside, decorating the rooms, doing a scavenger hunt with hidden sweets around the home or having a scary movie night in.

Whatever you and your family choose to do to celebrate Halloween at home, we've gathered the staples your household needs to have a festive time while staying safe, including a plethora of sweets and candies by Dylan's Candy Bar and Milk Bar, affordable pumpkin-carving tools and a fun craft box by Cratejoy.

Ahead, shop ET Style's top picks of at-home Halloween celebration essentials.