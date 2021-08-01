Eva Amurri Shares She's Dating Chef Ian Hock After Divorce From Kyle Martino

Eva Amurri has a new man in her life. The actress and blogger has been dating a chef named Ian Hock, she revealed on her blog on Thursday.

The news comes just over a year after Amurri announced her split from husband Kyle Martino in November 2019.

"I'm beyond happy to share with you that I have a wonderful boyfriend in my life!" Amurri shared on her blog. "His name is Ian, he's super loving, creative, handsome and funny, and we have a ton in common."

"He's also 6'4" and makes me feel like a small little person which at 5'10" myself is NOT easy to do," she added. "Before you ask for ALL the deets (and photos), I'll also share that he is NOT a public figure, and is actually a pretty private person. Because of this, we are still figuring out how we want to share parts of our relationship in a way that makes us both comfortable."

Amurri did share that she met Huck when she went to his restaurant for dinner. The friend she had dinner with that night went to high school with Huck.

"We ended up chatting and had an immediate connection and spark," she recalled. "I thought he was cute and easy to talk to, but I knew nothing about his life or relationship status, and neither did my friend. So I followed him on Instagram, and he followed me back. We started chatting, and for a month just really got to know each other well from exchanging messages and laughing together via text."

Amurri and Huck's back-and-forth helped solidify their bond, as they discovered all they have in common. Plus, Amurri said Huck is supportive of her life as a mom and co-parenting relationship with her ex. She and Kyle share three kids: Marlowe, 6, Major, 4, and Mateo, 10 months.

"It means the world to me that he knows and understands how much Kyle means to me and to the kids, and some of my happiest days have been when we have spent time all together," she gushed. "I LOVE IT. To anybody embarking on dating after divorce, or thinking about whether you're ready: there is happiness out there!"

"It's so important to stick to your guns about what you want and are looking for," Amurri shared. "Don't settle! Don't ever apologize for your journey, and don't be scared to make yourself vulnerable and open up again. There are amazing people out there who will make the fear feel more like excitement. Sometimes the most rewarding leaps in life are the leaps of faith."

While Amurri hasn't shared a photo of her and Huck together, she did post pics he took of her on her Instagram on Thursday.

"I love how he sees me 🥰❤️ A little life update is on the blog today! 📷: @iandhock," she captioned the slideshow.

See more on Amurri in the video below.