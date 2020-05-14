Eva Longoria Shares Photo From Hospital After Her Emergency Appendectomy in 2019

Eva Longoria is opening up about the emergency appendectomy she had in May 2019.

The 45-year-old actress posted a new pic to her Instagram on Thursday, which was taken in the hospital ahead of the Cannes Film Festival in France last year.

"One year ago today I landed in Cannes for the film festival and had to have an emergency appendectomy," Longoria captioned the snap, which also features her and husband José Bastón's 1-year-old son, Santiago. "It was my first Mother’s Day and I spent it in the hospital with my son 💕."

Hola! magazine reported at the time that just a few days before the Cannes Film Festival kicked off, Longoria checked in to the Simone-Veil hospital due to severe stomach pains. Doctors told her she had appendicitis, and she underwent emergency surgery.

Days later, Longoria walked the red carpet at the film festival in a gorgeous pink satin dress by Alberta Ferretti. The gown featured an off-the-shoulder silhouette and a plethora of sparkly sequins.

"This week would have been the Cannes Film Festival in France," Longoria wrote on Instagram on Wednesday. "This is a photo from the first time I ever attended in 2005 and last year 2019."

"This summer would have been my 15th year attending!!" she added. "Oh what memories!"

As ET previously reported, this year's festival was scheduled to take place from May 12-23, 2020, but organizers announced in March that it would be postponed until the end of June due to the coronavirus pandemic. One month later, the Festival de Cannes team announced scheduling it for the summer was "no longer an option" and that Cannes would likely not be held "in its original form" this year.

"We have started many discussions with professionals, in France and abroad. They agree that the Festival de Cannes, an essential pillar for the film industry, must explore all contingencies allowing to support the year of Cinema by making Cannes 2020 real, in a way or another," the release explained. "When the health crisis, whose resolution remains the priority of all, passes, we will have to reiterate and prove the importance of cinema and the role that its work, artists, professionals, film theatres and their audiences, play in our lives."

