Ezra Miller Accused of Grooming and Brainwashing 18-Year-Old, Ordered to Stay Away

The parents of a teenager have accused Ezra Miller of physically and emotionally abusing their daughter and alleged that the actor has groomed her since she was 12 years old.

According to a petition for a protection order/restraining order filed on June 7 in Standing Rock Sioux Tribal Court and obtained by ET, the parents of 18-year-old Tokata Iron Eyes -- Chase Iron Eyes and Sara Jumping Eagle -- claim the Fantastic Beasts actor "uses violence, intimidation, threat of violence, fear, paranoia, delusions and drugs to hold sway over a young adolescent Tokata. Ezra has brainwashed Tokata. Ezra Miller has ensured that Tokata is without a phone and has given her bankcard to another of his workers." Chase and Sara also claim that Miller, 29, told Tokata about the actor's sex addiction and that they had been raped at 14, which her parents allege appear to be "means to gain trust from a potential victim."

"It has now become clear, through discussions with multiple friends of Tokata and Ezra, that Ezra convinced Tokata to have sex with Ezra sometime in January 2022 as a means to help 'cure' Ezra's sex addiction," the petition alleges. "Given Tokata's mental state, there are questions about Tokata's ability to consent, then and now." They further accused Miller of "taking advantage of a power dynamic as a former trusted family friend/mentor."

The actor's reps have not responded to multiple requests for comment.

Per the petition, the Flash star first established contact with Tokata, then 12, when Miller came to the Standing Rock Reservation in 2016. According to the parents, Miller met her "under the pretense of assisting the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe during the NoDAPL movement by lending Ezra Miller's celebrity, influence, present and network in crafting media for/with the youth of Standing Rock."

The parents declared in the docs that Miller allegedly took "an immediate and apparently innocent liking to Tokata Iron Eyes and began to formulate relations," including flying her and other tribal members to London to tour the studio for Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them. It was during the trip that Miller allegedly attempted to sleep in the same bed as Tokata, who was then 14 years old. However, according to the petition, a chaperone prevented that sleeping arrangement. On another occasion, Tokata apparently told her dad that Miller and others had snuck her into clubs. In 2019, the parents recalled, Miller allegedly presented an opportunity to Tokata's parents for her to attend college in Massachusetts while obtaining her high school diploma -- which they agreed to -- but she had to return to the reservation in March 2020 when her school went online amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

By 2021, Tokata had allegedly been traveling to Miller's Vermont residence while going to school in Massachusetts and her parents claimed she had been "consuming cannabis and letting her studies lapse." According to the docs, Tokata said that Miller had allegedly promised to take her on tour in Europe and produce her music. She ultimately dropped out of school in Massachusetts in December 2021 and went on a road trip with Miller and others at the start of 2022. Chase joined them during the first leg of the trip to California, where he alleges he witnessed Miller "express delusions...of being an incarnation of Jesus Christ" among other claims and brandish a firearm in a state park while discussing his past lives. After failing to convince Tokata to leave the group, Chase left California.

In the petition, the parents further allege that Miller gave Tokata LSD while in New York and took her back to the actor's property in Vermont. "Reportedly Tokata did not sleep and her mental state deteriorated rapidly to the point that Ezra Miller and the house-guests at Ezra Miller's property finally decided to call Tokata's parents... to inform Chase Iron Eyes and Sara Jumping Eagle that Tokata was in an incapacitated state and they did not feel safe, comfortable or that they could help Tokata improve," the petition claims. At the time, Tokata apparently was unable to find her personal items, like her passport and cell phone. Her parents allege that Miller later stole the items from a friend's house where they had been left.

Tokata's parents also claim that Miller transported a supply of firearms and ammunition from Vermont to North Carolina in January "for a potential confrontation with the KKK."

"To this day," they said, "Tokata is paranoid about the KKK surveilling them, tracking them and generally being a target of the KKK."

After picking up their daughter from Miller's Vermont property to bring her home in January, the parents claim they found bruises on her allegedly caused by the star pinning her down "because Tokata would not answer some line of inquiry put forth by Ezra Miller."

After several weeks of detoxifying from alleged drug and alcohol use with Miller, Tokata traveled to Brooklyn, where it turned out she was meeting Miller instead of another friend she had initially told her parents she was staying with. According to the petition, Tokata and Miller were later spotted in Los Angeles and Hawaii, during which the actor was arrested twice and a temporary restraining order was filed against him. Tokata's parents claim there were discussions with the friends and family to attempt an intervention and include Warner Bros. and Miller's mother, but the company and his mom allegedly backed out "of the professional intervention efforts." ET has reached out to Warner Bros. for comment.

In May, they claim Miller took over the phone during a call between Tokata and Sara and claim Miller told Sara that Tokata was to be called Gibson and 'they' and that, if her mom wanted to know how Tokata was, she should contact someone in "the community."

"This is cult-like and psychologically manipulative controlling behavior on the part of Ezra Miller," the petition states. Per the petition, Miller has allegedly decided that Tokata is non-binary transgender and is convincing people that her parents are not supportive of her identity, although she previously identified as she/they and non-binary queer, which her parents are supportive of.

Tokata's parents also allege that two of Miller's former friends witnessed him using threats of violence and yelling at Tokata. Her parents also claim that during a trip to Los Angeles in May, Tokata's friend allegedly had to ask Miller for permission for Tokata to go to dinner.

Chase and Sara claim they approached Miller and their daughter in California in late May, but Tokata ultimately left in a car and Miller allegedly slammed the car door on Sara's arms. The parents allege that Miller is "constructively trafficking" Tokata by allegedly "forcing" her to depend on him, and that three attempts to serve Tokata an Order of Evaluation at Miller's Vermont home in May were unsuccessful.

While the petition will be addressed in court on July 12, Miller has been ordered to have no contact with Tokata, Sara and Chase in the interim and to stay at least 100 yards away from Tokata's residence. According to an order of publication and notice of hearing, the court could not locate Miller to serve them with notice.

In response to the allegations, Tokata posted a lengthy statement to Instagram, which read: "I’d like to make a statement to acknowledge the tragedy that is the narrative of the general public and the assumptions made on my behalf by my family and friends regarding my stability and otherwise. I dropped out of bard five months ago, my friend and comrade William passed shortly there after, my mind was incredibly impacted and I’ve needed space and time for the processing of grief. My comrade Ezra Miller for the entirety of the aforementioned era has only provided loving support and invaluable protection throughout this period of loss."

The statement continued, "I am in no way, or under any circumstance have ever been during my short lived adulthood, in need of a conservatorship. My father and his allegations hold no weight and are frankly transphobic and based in the notion that I am somehow incapable of coherent thought or opposing opinions to those of my own kindred worrying about my well being. I am now aware of the severity of emotional and psychological manipulation I was made to endure while in my parent's home. I am an adult and I deserve to feel authority in my own body. I am tired of wondering wether [sic] or not cops will show up to section me on a daily basis. I have decided upon a therapist and am excited to now engage in conversation with a mental health professional about my anxiety and probable depression. It is no one's business, my choices are my own, and as to the nature of police intervention in my 'case' it is unnecessary and it is a waste of time and resource."

Tokata concluded, "This bout of blatant betrayal and toxicity my parents and others have chosen to punish me with has been desperately embarrassing and traumatically life altering. Relationships in my life have been grossly effected, some detrimentally so. This behaviour is unacceptable and needs to be called out."

She later shared a video statement to Instagram, telling viewers that the previous statement was directly from her and that nobody is controlling her Instagram account.

"I don’t have a phone right now out of my own personal conviction and honestly, it’s really distressing that the narrative of the victim in question is not being granted [unclear] trust," Tokata said. "I worked really hard to make really clear what was going on and if the statements are too profoundly contrasting to whatever assumptions those of us have garnered and have chosen to carry, I’d like to say that it’s nobody’s business and that no one is owed a story or an outcome. This is my life, these are my decisions, and I’m disappointed in my parents and the press in every way. Thank you."