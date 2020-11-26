Fantasia Barrino and Husband Kendall Taylor Expecting First Child Together

Fantasia Barrino has a baby on the way! The American Idol alum revealed that she and husband Kendall Taylor are expecting their first child together.

She revealed the news on her social media on Wednesday, touching on her fertility issues and how she struggled to conceive. She then told a story on her Instagram Live about how she would pray to God that she would be able to have a baby.

"Keep trying and you will conceive," Barrino said in her Live, as she showed off her baby bump. Taylor then gives his pregnant wife a kiss on her belly. This is Barrino's third child. She is also mom to two children — Dallas Xavier, 8, and Zion Quari, 19 — from a previous relationship. Taylor is also dad to a son named Treyshaun.

She also posted a photo of herself on her Instagram, writing, "𝐺𝑜𝑑 𝐼 𝑊𝑎𝑛𝑡 𝑇𝑜 𝑇ℎ𝑎𝑛𝑘 𝑌𝑜𝑢!

𝑌𝑜𝑢 𝐺𝑎𝑣𝑒 𝑈𝑠 𝐴 𝑆𝑒𝑒𝑑 𝑒𝑣𝑒𝑛 𝑤ℎ𝑒𝑛 𝑡ℎ𝑒 𝐷𝑜𝑐𝑡𝑜𝑟 𝑠𝑎𝑖𝑑 𝑡ℎ𝑎𝑡 𝑜𝑛𝑒 𝑜𝑓 𝑚𝑦 𝑇𝑢𝑏es 𝑤𝑒𝑟𝑒 𝐶𝑙𝑜𝑠𝑒𝑑 𝑦𝑜𝑢 𝑠𝑎𝑖𝑑 𝐷𝑖𝑓𝑓𝑒𝑟𝑒𝑛𝑡. @salute1st 𝐼 𝐿𝑜𝑣𝑒 𝑌𝑜𝑢 𝐾𝑖𝑛𝑔 𝑎𝑛𝑑 𝐼 𝑐𝑎𝑛'𝑡 𝑤𝑎𝑖𝑡 𝑡𝑜 𝑠𝑒𝑒 𝑤ℎ𝑜 𝐻𝑒 𝑜𝑟 𝑆ℎ𝑒 𝑎𝑐𝑡𝑠 𝐿𝑖𝑘𝑒😂 #𝑝𝑟𝑒𝑔𝑔𝑜 #𝑝𝑟𝑒𝑔𝑔𝑦 𝑂𝑛𝑙𝑦 𝐺𝑜𝑑 𝐶𝑎𝑛 𝐷𝑜 𝐼𝑡🙏🏾."

Barrino and Taylor got married in July 2015. They wed just three weeks after meeting each other.

The couple join a long list of Hollywood stars who are expecting their first child together, including Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara, Henry Golding and Liv Lo and Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard, among others.

