Federal Arrest Warrant Issued for Brian Laundrie Following the Death of Gabby Petito

A federal arrest warrant has been issued for Brian Laundrie in connection with the death of Gabby Petito, the FBI confirmed on Thursday.

"On September 22, 2021, the U.S. District Court of Wyoming issued a federal arrest warrant for Brian Christopher Laundrie pursuant to a Federal Grand Jury indictment related to Mr. Laundrie’s activities following the death of Gabrielle Petito," FBI Denver tweeted.

In a statement, Special Agent in Charge Michael Schneider added, "While this warrant allows law enforcement to arrest Mr. Laundrie, the FBI and our partners across the country continue to investigate the facts and circumstances of Ms. Petito's homicide. We urge individuals with knowledge of Mr. Laundrie's role in this matter or his current whereabouts to contact the FBI."

News of the arrest warrant issued for Laundrie comes two days after the FBI announced that the remains that they'd previously said were consistent with Petito's description, were in fact that of the 22-year-old.

"Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue confirmed the remains are those of Gabrielle Venora Petito, date of birth March 19, 1999," read a tweet by FBI Denver on Tuesday. "Coroner Blue’s initial determination for the manner of death is homicide. The cause of death remains pending final autopsy results."

Laundrie, Petito's fiance, was previously named as a person of interest. In a statement to multiple outlets after Petito's death was confirmed, Laundrie's family lawyer, Steven Bertolino, said, "May Gabby rest in peace."

Petito's family reported her missing on Sept. 11, after they were unable to contact her. Laundrie had returned to Florida, where he and Petito had been living, without her on Sept. 1.

On Sept. 17, an attorney for Laundrie's family contacted the FBI and said they had not seen him since Sept. 14.

Petito's body was found on Sept. 19 near Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming. One day later, the FBI announced that they were "executing a court-authorized search warrant" on Laundrie's home.

Also on Sept. 20, CBS News obtained audio in which a 911 caller reported a domestic dispute allegedly between Petito and Laundrie before her disappearance. According to the audio, the caller alleged that the man "was slapping the girl."

The couple was pulled over by police in Moab, Utah, on Aug. 12, shortly after the 911 call. Their encounter with police was captured on body camera footage that has since been released to the public. In the footage, Petito admitted to striking Laundrie, but did not accuse him of being violent toward her.