Felicity Huffman to Star in New ABC Show Following College Admissions Scandal

Felicity Huffman is ready to return to work after completing her full sentence for her role in the 2019 college admissions scandal.

ET has learned that the 57-year-old actress will star in a single camera comedy that has a pilot production commitment with ABC.

Inspired by Susan Savage, the real-life owner of the Triple A World Champion River Cats, the show will focus on love, loss, family and Triple A baseball. Huffman's character is described as the "unlikely owner of a minor league baseball team," who has to navigate her new normal following the tragic death of her husband. Zack Gottsagen (The Peanut Butter Falcon) plays her onscreen son, a baseball devotee with Down syndrome.

This will mark Huffman's first new TV role since finishing her one-year period of supervised release on Oct. 25, after spending 13 days behind bars at the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California.

A source told ET at the time that Huffman was not ready to go back to work just yet, but would be ready "fairly soon." The actress has a new agent at ICM Partners, a premiere Hollywood talent agency, the source added, sharing, "At some point in the near future, she's looking forward to going back to work."

The Desperate Housewives star was sentenced in September 2019 to two weeks in prison for her role in the college admissions scandal. A judge also ordered her to pay a $30,000 fine, complete 250 hours of community and serve one year of supervised release.

Huffman has laid low since news of the college admissions cheating scam broke last year, but a source also told ET in April that she would be eyeing her return to acting when the timing was right.

"Like everyone else, Felicity is staying home with her family and quarantining," the source said. "She continues to be very involved with the charities involving prison reform and The Teen Project. Once COVID settles, and as she has said in the past, she will continue the work past the completion of her community service hours. Felicity is also hopeful that she'll be able to return to acting early next year."

