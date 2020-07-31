First Look at Lifetime's Ann Rule Movies 'A Murder to Remember' and 'Sleeping With Danger' (Exclusive)

Lifetime is taking inspiration from true crime author Ann Rule for its latest "Ripped From the Headlines" movies.

ET debuts exclusive first looks at Sleeping With Danger, inspired by Rule's Mortal Danger and Other True Cases novel, and A Murder to Remember, inspired by Empty Promises, both of which premiere this weekend.

Executive produced by Grey's Anatomy star Kim Raver and her husband Manu Boyer, Sleeping With Danger follows a love affair gone horribly wrong. Watch an exclusive clip from the movie, which debuts Saturday, Aug. 1 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime, above.

In the film, Paul Carter (Antonio Cupo) is a knight in shining armor when he meets flight attendant Grace (Elisabeth Rohm) and sweeps her off her feet. But Paul quickly turns into her nightmare as his jealousy leads to a brutal attack. Incredibly, Grace is able to escape and go into hiding. Fearing for her life and the safety of other women Paul may seduce, Grace works with the police to try to bring him to justice.

A Murder to Remember marks actress Robin Givens' (Riverdale, Head of the Class, Boomerang) directorial debut. The film airs Sunday, Aug. 2 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime. Watch an exclusive clip below.

The film follows Javier (Kevin Rodriguez) and Robin Rivera (Maddie Nichols) as they celebrate their one-year anniversary on a camping trip. When Javier ends up dead, Robin finds herself alone in the wilderness. She accepts help from another camper, a mysterious stranger named Sam (T.C. Matherne) and slowly places her life in his hands. But is Sam there to protect Robin, or does she need protecting from him?

