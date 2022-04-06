Florence Pugh Celebrates Zach Braff's 47th Birthday With Instagram Tribute

Florence Pugh is celebrating her beau! The 26-year-old actress took to her Instagram Story on Wednesday to wish her boyfriend, Zach Braff, a happy 47th birthday.

Pugh shared three pics on her Story, each of which featured Braff with Billie, the rescue pup they adopted in 2020. Across the three sweet photos, Pugh wrote, "Happy Birthday, Zachary!"

Braff expressed his gratitude for all the birthday love he received with an Instagram post of his own. "Wow life moves pretty fast," he wrote. "Thank you for the Birthday love. I love you all."

Back in January, Braff celebrated Pugh's birthday with a touching post for his girlfriend.

"Happy birthday to this beautiful human being," he wrote at the time. "I am so lucky to know you. And the world is so lucky they get to witness your incredible talent."

Pugh and Braff have been dating since 2019, after working together on the short film In the Time It Takes to Get There. The pair, who have largely kept their romance out of the public eye, previously defended their relationship after criticism of their 20-year age gap.

“I have the right to hang out and be with and go out with anyone I want to," she told Elle UK in June 2020. "I’ve always found this part of what people do really bizarre. I’m an actor because I like acting and I don’t mind people watching my stuff, but people have no right to educate me on my private life."