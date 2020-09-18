Florence Pugh Shares Touching Tribute to Late Friend Nick Cordero

In her touching tribute, Pugh posted photos of herself and Cordero being silly, spending time in the kitchen, and hanging out alongside the Little Women actress' boyfriend, Zach Braff. She also shared a shot of Cordero on stage, as well as a pic of Pugh's mother with Cordero and his widow, Amanda Kloots.

"So. This amazing man is turning 42 today. Nick was the first to welcome me into this friendship group, he had this big open smile that makes you fall in love with him even if he hadn’t said anything yet," Pugh wrote, before sharing some of her favorite things about Cordero.

"Nick used to let me put ointments and beard balms and face masks on him after dinner when everyone else at the dinner table had politely refused," she recalled. "He would eat ALL of my cooking. Everything. Even if it was burnt! He’d then go back for seconds, thirds, fourths.. each time mmm’ing and ah’ing with the same intensity as the first time."

"Nick sings like it’s as easy as breathing," Pugh continued. "His voice is like butter and if you ever had the pleasure of hearing it live you’d be so wrapped up in the song you wouldn’t have time to notice the goosebumps all over your skin."

Pugh's affection for Cordero was shared by her mother, Deborah.

"My mum fell in love with him. She spent a whole dinner planted between Amanda and Nick, her gaze would jump between the two of them, almost like she was wrapped up in the middle of their love just admiring it," Pugh wrote. "My mum was so in love with him that she forgot to eat dessert.. which.. for our family, is a big f**king deal."

Pugh also described Cordero as "the best cuddler," revealing that Braff would snuggle up with his pal.

"He was so big and so mighty he would wonderfully smother you and wouldn’t let go," she remembered. "I would find Zach and Nick cuddling on the sofa at the end of so many parties, it looked so comfortable it would be hard not to join."

Pugh concluded her note by admitting that "it’s hard to imagine someone so big and so mighty is no longer here anymore."

"Nick had so much love. He had so much love to give it was impossible not to feel high whenever you’d leave him," she wrote. "Happy F**king Birthday darling, we shall have a mighty cheese board with all the chutneys and relishes in your honour. We’re thinking of you."

Kloots commented on the post, writing, "Love this and you. He loved you so much Flo."

Pugh also posted a pic of her kissing Kloots' cheek, praising her for being an "incredible woman."

"We love you to infinity and beyond. Thank you for being the strongest woman any of us have ever had the privilege and the pleasure of watching these last 7 months," she wrote. "You are our warrior. Happy birthday to your Nick."

"Love you friend," Kloots commented.

Watch the video below to see more about Braff and Cordero's friendship.