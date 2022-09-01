Florida Georgia Line Says Farewell After Final Show Together: 'Next Chapter'

Florida Georgia Line has played its final show. On Wednesday night, Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley told the fans at the Minnesota State Fair that they were witnessing their last show as a country duo.

"You’ve enabled us to chase this crazy dream of writing songs and playing shows and hoping someone will show up to listen, so thank you guys," Hubbard told the crowd, according to Variety. "It’s the closing of an incredible, incredible chapter for us."

"It’s very exciting for us to look at what’s ahead, see what’s next," he added, per the outlet. "And the next chapter ahead is very exciting, but we want to celebrate this chapter with you guys."

Hubbard and Kelley hugged after performing their 2012 hit "Cruise" for the last time, before exiting the stage on opposite sides, video captured at the event shows.

The pair made headlines in 2020 when Hubbard briefly unfollowed Kelley on Instagram amid the presidential election. Then, in Jan. 2021, Hubbard and Kelley told fans they'd be releasing solo music but said they were just "venturing out," not breaking up.

"We want to make sure that our truth is out there for you guys and our genuine excitement and support of each other for the next chapter of our career, of our music, and of our journey," Hubbard said, adding that "a lot's changed" and they are very excited for one another.

Kelley's Sunshine State of Mind was released this June 2021, while Hubbard's Dancin' in the Country came out more than a year later, in August 2022.

When ET's Rachel Smith spoke to the men in Feb. 2022, they opened up about their separate projects.

"I think we're just gonna keep doing our thing.... and I think our perspectives changed over the last decade," Hubbard told ET. "We've become really passionate now, even more so, about the craft of songwriting and kind of serving and giving back to the community that's given so much to us, the songwriting community here in Nashville."

He added that both he and Kelley are interested in "really diving down that craft and just sort of taking it all in and investing in our family, and our friends and continuing to use all this to motivate and inspire the next chapter of our journey, musically."

As for what's next for the men, Hubbard is set to join Keith Urban's The Speed of Now World Tour, while Kelley will be performing a series of solo shows in Florida.