Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard and Wife Hayley Welcome Baby No. 3

The Hubbard household just grew by one! ET has learned that the Florida Georgia Line singer Tyler Hubbard and his wife, Hayley, welcomed their third child together, a baby boy named Atlas Roy. The couple are already parents to 2-year-old daughter Olivia and 1-year-old son Luca.

Tyler and Hayley's new bundle of joy was born on Sept. 24, per People, who broke the news. Atlas was born at 6:44 p.m. in Nashville, Tennessee, weighed 8 lbs., 2 oz. and measured 21 inches long. The parents also shared that Atlas stands for strength and the name Roy is in memory of Tyler's father, who passed away when he was 20.

In March, the singer and his wife announced they were having their third child in a series of adorable photos posted to Instagram. That same month, they revealed that they were expecting a boy.

"We were as surprised as Liv was and as speechless as Luca," Tyler captioned his post, adding "#3under2."

ET spoke with Hubbard in April about how he felt about soon having three kids under the age of three in one household.

"It's not very often we get to be at the house," he said about quarantine, before adding, "I guess we're just going to go ahead and knock them all out at once and be done with it. We're excited. It will be cool."

"Being at home for two weeks with two babies has started to sink in that three is going to be a real challenge," he cracked. "We're up for it!"

