Food Network's Valerie Bertinelli Has Filed to Divorce Ex-Husband Tom Vitale

Food Network host and the former wife of Eddie Van Halen, Valerie Bertinelli, has officially filed to divorce her ex-husband, Tom Vitale.

ET has obtained documents, filed to the Los Angeles Superior Court of California on May 12, that cite "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the couple's breakup.

You'll recall, the “Valerie’s Home Cooking” host married Vitale, a financial planner, in January of 2011 after dating for several years. The couple does not have any children together and, according to the divorce documents, a prenuptial agreement is in order.

It was in November 2021 when the couple first announced their separation, though they have been separated since December 2019.

Vitale was Bertinelli's second husband, she was first married to the late rockstar Eddie Van Halen from 1981 to 2007. They share one child together, Wolf Van Halen.

In October 2020, the world mourned the loss of Eddie Van Halen, who died of cancer at age 65.

In Bertinelli's memoir, Enough Already: Learning to Love the Way I Am Today, she touches on her relationships with both Van Halen and Vitale. Bertinelli admits that Van Halen was her "soulmate" though her love for Eddie was not a factor in her separation from Vitale.