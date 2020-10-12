Forensic Specialist Yolanda McClary Seeks Justice for Jane Does in New True Crime Special (Exclusive)

Yolanda McClary, renowned forensic specialist and former Las Vegas crime investigator who specializes in the recovery of DNA, is seeking justice for Jane Does in an all-new, true crime special. ET has viewers' first look at The Jane Doe Murders, coming to Oxygen in January.

According to the network, which recently announced its 2021 slate of crime programming, “there are nearly 40,000 open cases in which the victim of a violent crime remains unidentified and loved ones are never returned to their families. These victims are called Jane or John Doe, and they become cold cases.” Normally, there’s no justice for the unnamed victims or their families.

But McClary, who has made it her mission to help give Jane Does their names back, plans to change that.

Armed with forensic technology and DNA databases, McClary and a team of genealogists are teaming up with local law enforcement to solve a 23-year-old murder case and reveal the identity of a woman left for dead in the remote woods of Polk County, Oregon.

The special marks McClary’s latest appearance on Oxygen. She was previously seen teaming up with Paul Holes on The DNA of Murder and on Cold Justice, helping to solve homicides.

Oxygen

The Jane Doe Murders premieres Jan. 3 at 7 p.m. ET/PT on Oxygen.