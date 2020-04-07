Fourth of July Outfit Ideas to Try for the Long Weekend

If you're itching to do something for the long weekend and you're able to have a plan, here are some outfit ideas to try for the holiday.

Whether you're having a small, social distanced gathering at the pool or beach, backyard BBQ with immediate family members, going on a mini road trip with a beau or simply staying in, we've gathered great summer style options you can wear all season long. Plus, don't forget to shop the sales happening during Fourth of July. Whether you're looking for a new denim jacket, maxi dress, jean shorts or more outfit idea options, you'll find festive outfit deals you'll love in honor of the Independence Day holiday at top retailers.