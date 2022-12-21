Franco Harris, Legendary Steelers Running Back, Dead at 72

Iconic Steelers running back and Pro Football Hall of Famer Franco Harris has died, CBS Pittsburgh reports. He was 72.

Harris' death was confirmed to the station by his family. No cause of death was provided.

The four-time Super Bowl champion and nine-time Pro Bowler was drafted by the Steelers with the 13th overall pick in 1972 after playing for Joe Paterno at Penn State.

During his illustrious NFL career, Harris rushed for over 11,000 yards with the Steelers, becoming the leading rusher in team history, and was named the MVP of Super Bowl IX.

Harris became part of history forever with his "Immaculate Reception" at Three Rivers Stadium in the Divisional Round of the 1972 playoffs. It was voted the greatest play in NFL history during the league's 100th anniversary season in 2020, The Associated Press points out.

His death comes two days before the 50th anniversary of the play.

A member of the Steelers Hall of Honor, Harris was set to have his #32 jersey retired by the team on Saturday, joining Ernie Stautner and Joe Greene as the only two other players in franchise history to receive that honor.

Athletes, coaches and politicians took to social media to pay tribute to Harris.

In a new interview airing tomorrow, Harris told @NateBurleson about having his number retired by the Steelers: “I was really speechless and taken back.” pic.twitter.com/HOMjbRc7fj — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) December 21, 2022

Looking back on the sights, sounds, and statistics of the Immaculate Reception. #Immaculate50



📺 #LVvsPIT Saturday at 8:15 PM ET on NFL Network pic.twitter.com/KLDIjNg8K6 — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 20, 2022

Statement from Steelers President Art Rooney II on the passing of Franco Harris: pic.twitter.com/5Ojd5Uatvr — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 21, 2022

Words can’t begin to describe the pain I am feeling. Franco will always be a brother, mentor and my definition of greatness. He was a legend on the field and the personification of excellence off of the field– A true class act to look up to and aspire to be like. RIP #32 🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/WOYU4qCZDP — Jerome Bettis (@JeromeBettis36) December 21, 2022

Former Steelers running back Jerome Bettis called Harris a "brother" and "mentor."

Steelers' Hall of Fame coach Bill Cowher said Harris was a "champion on the field" and an "ambassador off it."

Senator-elect John Fetterman, who frequently had Franco Harris supporting his campaign, called the Steelers legend an "icon on and off the field."

Harris was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1990.

The Hall of Fame released a statement on Tuesday, saying Harris "not only impacted the game of football, but he also affected the lives of many, many people in profoundly positive ways."

"The entire team at the Pro Football Hall of Fame is immensely saddened today.

We have lost an incredible football player, an incredible ambassador to the Hall and most importantly, we have lost one of the finest gentlemen anyone will ever meet. Franco not only impacted the game of football, but he also affected the lives of many, many people in profoundly positive ways.

Harris is survived by his wife, Dana Dokmanovich, and his son, Dok.