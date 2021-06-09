Frankie Grande Is Engaged to Hale Leon After Proposing in Virtual Reality

Frankie Grande and Hale Leon are engaged! The 38-year-old entertainer took to Instagram on Tuesday to announce that he popped the question to his 28-year-old actor beau of two years.

"He said YES! WE’RE ENGAGED!" Grande captioned a series of engagement snaps. "I am so happy my best friend said he wanted to spend the rest of his life with me! Playing games and making me laugh forever!"

"Speaking of games… I proposed IN VIRTUAL REALITY! HE FREAKED OUT!" he continued. "I can’t wait to post the video."

Grande added that his big relationship milestone is a great "way to celebrate #pride."

Grande's sister, Ariana Grande, commented on her brother's post, writing, "The most beautiful. Love u both so so so much."

The couple's engagement happened in Los Angeles on Tuesday alongside family and close friends, Peoplereports.

To pull off the proposal, Grande told Leon they were going out with pals to celebrate his upcoming sober anniversary, before surprising him with the elaborate virtual reality proposal instead, the outlet reports.

Per People, the proposal, which was at Dreamscape, a VR experience that the couple first attended on one of their first dates, ended with a "Will you marry me?" message and intergalactic virtual fireworks.

"It was such a perfect, beautiful moment," Grande tells the outlet. "Hale was completely surprised and we both started crying tears of joy. I have been working on proposing to him in virtual reality for over a year and it was ABSOLUTELY breathtaking for us both."

Love is in the air in the Grande family as Frankie's younger sister, Ariana Grande, tied the knot with her beau, Dalton Gomez, in a secret ceremony last month.

"Ariana's brother Frankie and her mom are so happy for her. They think Dalton really balances Ariana out and allows her to be her true self," a source recently told ET. "Ariana appreciates that Dalton accepts her and loves her for who she is. He's a little nerdy and hardworking and she loves that about him. He's also very protective over her and goes above and beyond to make her happy."