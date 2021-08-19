Future Donates All Proceeds From Miami Benefit Concert to Haiti Restoration Efforts

Future is tapping into his philanthropic side and helping out with earthquake and hurricane relief efforts in Haiti. The rapper and his nonprofit, Freewishes Foundation, partnered with Direct Relief to host a benefit concert that donates 100 percent of its net proceeds to support the restoration effort in Haiti.

The global humanitarian aid organization is active in all 50 states and more than 80 countries and aims to improve the health and lives of people affected by poverty or emergencies – without regard to politics, religion, or ability to pay. The charity was ranked third on Forbes' 2020 list of America's top charities, based on private donations received, and earned a 100 percent fundraising efficiency rating.

"Direct Relief is deeply thankful to Future and FreeWishes for their incredible act of generosity to assist people in Haiti who face even more severe health risks from the recent earthquake because of the compounding effects of Covid and deep, chronic challenges," said Thomas Tighe, Direct Relief President and CEO. "Their support will translate directly into medications and supplies not otherwise available and keenly needed by Direct Relief's partner health facilities providing essential care to people in Haiti in enormously tough circumstances."

The benefit concert, held at Oasis Wynwood in Miami, featured industry strategist Karen Civil and media personality Supa Cindy as masters of ceremony with musical performances by several rappers including Future, Lil Uzi Vert, Kodak Black and Babyface Ray.

"The least I can do is be of assistance to the people who have supported me unconditionally," Future said in a statement. "Our foundation works all year around to assist local initiatives in Atlanta and around the country and we are excited about assisting Haiti."

FreeWishes Foundation was founded by Future, his mother Stephanie Jester and his sister Tia Wilburn 11 years ago. According to the nonprofit's website, the organization was founded in honor of Jester's maternal grandmother, Ruby Nell Gates, and seeks to "deliver a message of hope, perseverance, and resilience to our community by lending support and making dreams come alive and wishes come true."

"It is very important for us to ensure that medical assistance, supplies and donations go directly to the people in need and nowhere else. With Direct Relief we hope to support the grassroots local organizations and people in Haiti who are on the ground pulling themselves out of a very horrific situation," Jester said in a statement.

Haiti was struck by a 7.2-magnitude earthquake on Aug. 14, claiming the lives of more than 2,200 people and injuring more than 12,000 according to The New Humanitarian. Naomi Osaka previously pledged to donate any prize money she wins from the Western & Southern Financial Group tennis tournament to help earthquake relief efforts in Haiti, the nation her father hails from. Western & Southern Chairman, President and CEO John Barrett said he was happy to match her pledge.

"Western & Southern has always been a human institution serving human needs," Barrett said. "Naomi has taken the lead in a time of need, and we are honored to support her efforts."

Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, also released a joint statement through their Archewell Foundation about the situation in Afghanistan, the earthquake and tropical storm in Haiti, and the continued COVID-19 pandemic.

"As we all feel the many layers of pain due to the situation in Afghanistan, we are left speechless," read the couple's statement. "When any person or community suffers, a piece of each of us does so with them, whether we realize it or not."

The pair encouraged others to "join us in supporting a number or organizations doing critical work" and released a list of suggested ways to offer support.