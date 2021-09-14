G-Eazy Arrested on Misdemeanor Assault Charge in New York City

G-Eazy was recently arrested. ET has learned that the 32-year-old rapper was arrested Monday night in New York City, after allegedly striking a man, causing pain and redness.

The incident occurred at the Standard Hotel’s Boom Boom Room at 1 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 10, ET has learned.

The rapper, who is facing a misdemeanor assault charge, was released after Monday's arrest and given a desk appearance ticket to appear in court at a later date, ET has learned.

TMZ first reported the news, and said that G-Eazy's group got into an altercation with a few men, one of whom claimed that a member of the rapper's entourage hit him in the head with a glass bottle. That man was taken to the hospital, the outlet reported.

When the disagreement moved outside, TMZ reported, G-Eazy allegedly punched another man in the head. The NYPD told People that the 32-year-old man G-Eazy allegedly punched suffered redness and swelling to the head, but refused medical attention. A 29-year-old man was also punched during the incident, People reported.

Just days after the incident but prior to his arrest, G-Eazy attended MTV's Video Music Awards at New York's Barclays Center.

