G-Eazy Tells Ashley Benson He Loves Her in Romantic Birthday Post

G-Eazy celebrated his girlfriend, Ashley Benson, on her 31st birthday.

The "No Limit" rapper and the former Pretty Little Liars star appear to be going strong and very much in love. On Friday, G-Eazy wrote just how much he cares for his lady love in a sweet post, filled with photos of Benson by herself, as well as some cute ones of the two together.

"Happy birthday beautiful @ashleybenson I love you to the moon & back," he wrote alongside the romantic post. The comment section filled with messages from friends and fans who couldn't get enough of his tribute.

Romance rumors between the two first sparked in May, after they were photographed showing PDA in Los Angeles. In September, Benson took G-Eazy to her sister's wedding. However, it wasn't until Nov. 2 that they made their relationship Instagram official, when they posted pics of themselves dressed as Batman and Catwoman for Halloween.

ET spoke with G-Eazy in October, where he opened up for the first time about his relationship with Benson. The "Hate the Way" rapper couldn't help but gush over his lady. The two have worked together on several songs.

"She's an exceptionally talented person in many different spaces," G-Eazy told ET of Benson "She's a special one. Obviously, she's a great actress, but, you know, getting to work with her and putting her in front of a microphone and watching her sing so effortlessly, she has this very special tone of voice and texture and something that's very innate to her given that's not her first job or what she's known for. It just blew me away that you can have such a hidden, special talent that the world doesn't get to see as often."

