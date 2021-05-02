Gabbi Tuft, Former WWE Star, Comes Out as Transgender

Gabbi Tuft is no longer afraid to be who she is. The 42-year-old former WWE star came out as transgender on Thursday via social media, and talked about her journey.

"This is me," she captioned a smiling picture of herself in a red tank top and ripped jeans posing in front of a framed picture of her when she was still known by her ring name, Tyler Reks. "Unashamed, unabashedly me. This is the side of me that has hidden in the shadows, afraid and fearful of what the world would think; afraid of what my family, friends, and followers would say or do. I am no longer afraid and I am no longer fearful. I can now say with confidence, that I love myself for WHO I am."

Tuft, who retired from the WWE in 2014, noted that the past eight months have been "the darkest" of her entire life.

"The emotional turmoil of being transgender and having to face the world has almost ended me on multiple occasions," she wrote. "However, the day I stopped caring about what other people thought, was the day I truly became limitless and allowed my authentic self to come into the light."

Tuft has been married to her wife, Priscilla, since 2002, and they share a 9-year-old daughter, Mia.

"My loving wife, family, and closest friends have accepted me for who I am," she shared. "To them, I am forever grateful. Your support along the way means more than you will ever know.

"I don't expect everyone to agree or understand," she continued. "It's not my place to change any of your core beliefs. Just know that the outer shell may change, but the soul remains the same."

On Wednesday, prior to coming out as transgender, Tuft shared a tribute to Priscilla, calling her her "twin flame."

"Our love has crossed many lifetimes," she wrote. " ... And so we stand by each other's side, fully supporting, without judgement, without opinion, bonded by lifetimes of pain, heartache, joy, happiness, passion, irreplaceable experiences, births and deaths - and we are both free, and more in love than any lifetime before. ... I love you P, until my dying breath...and then I will find you again."