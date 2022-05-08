Gabby Barrett Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2 With Cade Foehner

Gabby Barrett is having herself one amazing Mother's Day. On Sunday, the 22-year-old country singer took to Instagram to share she's expecting baby number 2 -- a boy.

"My son. 💙 Another LIFE we get to love and cherish. Happy Mothers Day," she wrote. Alongside the sweet announcement, Barrett shared a video from her ultra sound, giving her followers a closer look at her son.

Barrett also shared the video on her Instagram Stories. The "Pick Me Up" singer's husband, Cade Foehner, also made the exciting announcement and gave his lady a special Mother's Day shout out.

"Happy Mother’s Day to my amazing, strong, and fruitful Bride! @gabbybarrett_ She is currently carrying another precious life made in the image of God," he wrote. "A son to bear our name into the next generation. Our children will rise up and call her blessed, this husband also, praises her. Proverbs 31:28."

He added, “Praise God from whom all blessings flow!”

The "I Hope" songstress and Foehner share 1-year-old daughter, Baylah May, whom they welcomed in January 2021. The news comes nearly a year after Barrett told ET's Rachel Smith that expending their brood wasn't exactly in the picture up until that point.

"Definitely not soon -- unless the Lord just decides he wants to give that, then I'm totally OK with that -- but we'll probably wait a little bit and just kind of enjoy [Baylah] and enjoy getting back on the road and stuff," the budding singer said. "But we'll definitely be adding [to our family] for sure." And that time is here!

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Barrett's been soaking up every experience as a new mother, and it helps that Baylah's such a sweetheart.

"She's so sweet. She's such a good baby. [We're] extremely blessed. Thank you, Lord," she said at the time. "She is extremely content, very easygoing, very good to travel with, all of those things. She's a sweetie. She just started eating foods. She likes sweet potato and green beans."

Four months after welcoming baby Baylah, Barrett told ET's Lauren Zima the kiddo was gearing up to hit the road with her.

"What it'll kind of look like, we'll have a tour bus. We'll have our own home on wheels, which will be nice and exciting," she said. "She will definitely be with us. I'm really excited for her to kind of be able to watch us on the side of the stage, and as she grows, become more aware of what we do and songs and things like that. And then eventually we can write songs about her and it will just be so sweet."