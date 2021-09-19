Gabby Petito Search: Body Found Consistent With Her Description

Human remains consistent with the description of Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito have been found near Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming, the FBI announced in a press conference on Sunday.

A spokesperson for the FBI said in the press conference that full forensic identification has not been complete, but her family had been notified. The cause of death has not been determined. They also asked for privacy for the Petito family.

Petito's family reported 22-year-old Gabby missing on Sept. 11. after they were unable to contact her. She was last known to be in Grand Teton National Park. Petito and her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, had embarked on a cross-country trip, but Laundrie returned to Florida -- where he and Petito had been living -- on Sept. 1 without her.

CBS News reports that Laundrie had been named a person of interest in the Petito case, but authorities weren't able to speak with him. On Friday, an attorney for Laundrie's family contacted the FBI indicating they wanted to talk about their son's disappearance. They said they had not seen him since Tuesday.

Gabby & her boyfriend were traveling in a white 2012 Ford Transit van with a variety of stickers on the back with Florida plate QFTG03. The FBI has a Missing Person poster that includes photos of Gabby & her van available for review or download here: https://t.co/FEblNZY2tP. — FBI Denver (@FBIDenver) September 19, 2021

"For six days, the North Port Police Department and the FBI have been pleading with the family to contact investigators regarding Brian's fiancé Gabby Petito," police said in a statement on Saturday. "Friday is the first time they have spoken with investigators in detail."