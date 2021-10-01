Gabriel Salazar, TikTok Star, Dead at 19 After High-Speed Police Chase

Gabriel Salazar has died. The TikTok star, known as GabeNotBabe on the platform, died in a car crash on Sunday, Sept. 26, after a police chase in San Antonio, Texas. He was 19.

According to the Zavala County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy overheard a call from the Crystal City Police Department initiating a traffic stop at approximately 1:20 a.m. The officer then informed deputies that he was in "active pursuit" of a white Chevy Camaro.

At that point, a deputy assisted the officer in deploying a tire deflation device, but the attempt was unsuccessful. The deputy later stated that he later heard the officer say that the vehicle had rolled over and that it was fully engulfed in flames.

Four individuals were pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities told multiple outlets that Salazar was driving the car and that Jose Luis Jimenez-Mora, 41, Jose Molina-Lara, 23, and Sergio Espinoza-Flores, 36, were the passengers in the car.

The Texas Department of Public Safety is in charge of the investigation.

Salazar had more than two million followers on TikTok, and was known for his lip-syncing videos.

A GoFundMe has been created to assist Salazar's parents with funeral expenses, as well as those related to missed work. As of Friday morning, it has exceeded its $25,000 goal by more than $10,000.

"Gabriel loved his family and was always horsing around with her sister and little brother. He was always there with a big hug and smile, and his family will never forget those warm moments," organizer Chris Vazquez wrote. "He was so funny with a quiet sense of humor and sarcasm. I cannot believe that I am sitting here writing this. How is this real life?"

Salazar was laid to rest in San Antonio on Sept. 29.