Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Support Daughter Zaya's Runway Debut From the Front Row

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union are showing their support! On Tuesday, the couple attended Miu Miu's Womenswear show as part of Paris Fashion Week to support Wade's daughter, Zaya, as she made her runway debut.

Wade and Union coordinated in sleek black looks as they sat front row to watch 15-year-old Zaya's runway walk.

In a video posted to Instagram, the duo beamed as Zaya made her way down the runway. The clip also shows Wade and Union greeting Zaya with hugs and congratulations after the show, before posing for pics with the teen.

"She's arrived," the couple captioned their post.

Zaya's runway debut came the month after a Los Angeles judge granted her official name and gender change request, which Zaya's mother, Siohvaughn Funches', previously filed an objection to.

When ET spoke to Wade and Union following the judge's ruling, they shared how the teen celebrated the court win.

"Last night, she was so happy and we were just like *sings* 'Say my name, say my name, 'cause to some people it just feels like paperwork but to her it's her truth and it's her reality and we support that," Union said. "Being in her orbit, you wanna catch up, you wanna keep up."

"I mean, her first choice for college is MIT. This is not a dim bulb here. She's incredibly smart, incredibly bright and a phenomenal leader," she added. "I'm just happy for her that she gets to be exactly who she is."

Wade also spoke out in support of Zaya, stating, "When it comes to the transgender community, Black transgender community, even though we wish our 15-year-old daughter could just be and just go under the radar, her calling is bigger. So we're gonna use this opportunity to continue to keep speaking, continue to keep supporting -- until we get change."