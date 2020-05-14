Gabrielle Union's Daughter Kaavia Fails the Fruit Snack Challenge: Watch the Cute Clip!

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade's little girl plays by her own rules!

Union took to Instagram on Thursday to share how their 1-year-old daughter, Kaavia, dealt with the Fruit Snack Challenge -- and she failed in the most adorable way.

"We couldn't resist the #FruitsnackChallenge but we had to challenge @kaaviajames with her favorite snack @bitsysbrainfood ... You already know 😅🤣😅🤣😅🤣😅🤣," Union captioned the video.

For those who haven't seen videos of the Fruit Snack Challenge before, the premise is simple: A parent puts a bag of snacks in front of their kids and then steps out of the room, telling their children they have to wait until they get back to eat the treat.

Kaavia didn't have time for any of that and made a beeline for the bag of snacks the minute Union had her back turned.

There are so many great things about this clip, it's hard to tell which is the best.

Is it the way Kaavia nods her head and agrees to wait, and then doesn't waste a minute getting up to grab the food? Is it the way Kaavia glances over to see if she's in the clear to sneak the snacks? Or the way she seemingly denies eating them while her mouth is still full?

Is it Kaavia's onesie, which reads "I <3 naps but I stay woke" in big, bold letters? Every bit of this is heartwarming, and it's another in a string of cute clips of the tot.

