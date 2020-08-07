Gavin Rossdale and Gwen Stefani's Son Broke Both His Arms in a 6-Week Span

One of Gavin Rossdale and Gwen Stefani's sons is recovering after a couple of accidents. During an episode of Haute TV's What's Cooking series earlier this month, Rossdale revealed that his and Stefani's 11-year-old son, Zuma, broke both of his arms in a six-week span.

"My little boy, Zuma, he had an accident. He broke his left arm on his bike and got a gash in his leg and got five stitches," Rossdale said. "...He really beat himself up, which is bad enough except that two weeks ago, when we first got here from being not here, in four hours, he fell off a chair and broke his right arm. So now that's just healed and he [breaks] his left arm."

Rossdale confirmed that Zuma's "all fixed up," before praising his son's strength throughout the ordeal."

"He's so brave and he's so strong... He's a really tough kid," said Rossdale, who has two other sons, 14-year-old Kingston and 6-year-old Apollo, with Stefani, and a 31-year-old daughter, Daisy Lowe, from a previous relationship. "I'd be terrified if any of the other kids had to go through what he went through, 'cause he's by far the toughest."

"Basically his right leg is... the only extremity that's safe at this point," he added with a laugh. "He's amazing. He's got the kids' Motrin, he does his drugs every six hours to bring the pain down. And he's doing fine. I have to remind him to not lean on his broken arm."

Back in April, Rossdale opened up about the challenges of co-parenting with Stefani amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"I know who is around me -- no one is," he said on SiriusXM's Trunk Nation. "And I know who's bringing me the coronavirus -- no one is. But you send your kids out to someone else, and they come back to you, and now you're prone to whoever they're with."

"It's a tricky one for all divorced parents," Rossdale added.

Watch the video below for more on Rossdale's family.