Gayle King and Oprah Winfrey Document Their Hilariously Different Experiences in Jordan Together

Gayle King and Oprah Winfrey are back on the road again! The duo recently took a trip together to Jordan, which they shared with their Instagram followers.

"Visited Jordan this week, and there was so much to see and experience," Winfrey captioned her Instagram post on Sunday night, joking that "it takes 3 days to really see it all" but she and King "only spent 3 hours."

"We visited the site where John the Baptist baptized Jesus, Petra and all its fascinations, camels, and the spot where the big boulder comes rolling out of Indiana Jones. So much history there in the 'Rose City,' voted one of the 7 new wonders of the world," Winfrey wrote. "Put it on your must see list if you haven’t already!"

Winfrey's gallery of photos features the best friends exploring the desert and all it had to offer, including the camels. In one photo, the former talk show host poses beside the working animal, giving the camera a duck face to rival that of the resting camel.

Meanwhile, King shared a different perspective of the trip, sharing a behind-the-scenes video of their journey to the Dead Sea. In the video, the CBS Mornings host prepares for a Dead Sea "float and mud bath," clad in a bathing suit and shower cap. "It feels great," King says as she's covered in mud before heading into the water. "I do wish it wasn't raining, but it feels great. We're at the Dead Sea, people. We have to do it!"

It's clear that Winfrey also had some feelings about the rain considering that, when the camera pans to feature her, she's standing several feet away from King, sheltered under an umbrella and fully clothed. Waving from under her umbrella, Winfrey jokes that she's "doing just fine" as she watches her friends get ready to jump into the water.

"I have a facial at two-thirty," she adds to the laughter of the group, before announcing that she's going to "mosey on back, my purse is getting wet."

King also posted some photos of herself posing with Michelle Miller's new book, "Belonging," which she'd been reading while on the trip.

She captioned the post, "On the road in Jordan! reading a GREAT book in the middle of the sidewalk as one does. Bravo @michellemiller29 your book BELONGING is knock out! I've always admired you and now I give you a standing ovation what a story you have to tell...I'm only half way through your life journey... and journey is the word here..."