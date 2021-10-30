Gayle King on the Joys of Seeing Her Daughter Kirby Become a Mother (Exclusive)

Gayle King couldn't be happier to see her daughter, Kirby, become a mother.

The CBS Mornings co-host told ET's Kevin Frazier at the Colin in Black and White premiere earlier this week that she has "turned into that guy," smothering her 1-month-old grandchild and showing everyone photos of the little bundle of joy. King became a grandmother in September, after Kirby gave birth to a son named Luca Lynn Miller.

"I am on vacation this week because I am on grandmother duty," King shared about the week ahead. "We're very excited about Luca, but there's something about seeing your own child become a mother that I can't even explain it, what that feels like, what that looks like. And she's so good. She's so good!"

"I always say, 'Kirby, you are your mother's daughter.' But we just love this little boy. We just love him," fawned King -- who also teased Adele's upcoming CBS special and "intimate" interview with Oprah Winfrey.

When asked if she would be spoiling Luca, she quickly replied, "Yes, yes, yes! Listen, I already have dibs on, 'I'm taking you to Lion King.' When you're five or six, I'm already claiming that.

King had previously told ET that she was still testing out grandma names, because she didn't want to be called "grandma."

"I'm trying to decide. I don't want to be called 'grandma' or 'nana' because that just sounds -- no offense to the grandmas or nanas. No offense -- but I'm looking for a nice grandma name," she told ET. "Right now I kinda like Gaia because it means Mother Earth and it kinda sounds like Gayle. But I don't know, I'm open."

"Maybe the baby will make up something," she added. "Maybe my favorite grandson, Luca, will come up with something for me."

