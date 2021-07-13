Gayle King Plans to Ban Unvaccinated Family Members From Her Holiday Gatherings

Gayle King is taking a strong stance when it comes to getting the COVID-19 vaccine -- even if it means not seeing some members of her family.

The 66-year-old CBS This Morning co-anchor interviewed Dr. Anthony Fauci on Monday's program, and the director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases talked about the highly contagious Delta variant and the rise in coronavirus cases across the nation. Dr. Fauci said he was concerned for regions of the country with low vaccination rates, given that the current vaccines have shown to be effective in protecting against severe disease leading to hospitalization.

King shared that she had some members of her own family who don't want to get the vaccine, and said that she plans to ban them from her Thanksgiving vacation this year.

"I don't know how many more times you can say to people, 'Listen, it will save your life,'" she told Dr. Fauci. "I have this problem with some members of my own family, which I'm now going to ban for Thanksgiving vacation. That's how strongly I'm taking what you're saying."

King and her best friend, Oprah Winfrey, have been vocal about taking coronavirus restrictions seriously. Last July, they documented sharing their first hug after King quarantined in Oprah's guest house for almost two weeks, and both tested negative for the coronavirus.

Last April, King also talked to ET about the difficulties of being single during the coronavirus.

"I've been single for a long time. It's never bothered me being single because I have such a full life and I get to do a lot of great things," she said. "I have many friends and go to a lot of cool things. ... [But] the other day, I walked by the mirror and I said, 'Hi Gayle, how ya doing?' Just so I could hear another human voice. So it is, I have to say, a little daunting."