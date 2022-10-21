'General Hospital' Stars Cameron Mathison and Laura Wright Tease Carly-Drew Romance (Exclusive)

Cameron Mathison and Laura Wright teased their characters' romance while filming scenes on the beach, marking General Hospital's first shoot on a major location in 10 years, and ET came along for the momentous event!

The soap stars spoke with ET's Matt Cohen about what it felt like to shoot scenes outside the studio, what they think about their character's couple name and what the beach location is substituting for on ABC's long-running show.

"It's been a while. It's super fun!" gushed Wright about filming scenes in Malibu.

"I mean, it's one thing to get out of the studio, it's another thing to get out of the studio and be on this gorgeous beach," chimed in Mathison, who joined the show in 2021.

While Wright and Mathison were physically in Malibu, their characters (Carly Corinthos and Drew Cain) are actually supposed to be in Jacksonville, Florida.

"Carly's stumbled back into her past and she is on the beach saying goodbye to her adopted mother," explained Wright, whose character is at her mom's "favorite spot" where she'll scatter her ashes.

"And she just needed a little support, you know what I mean?" teased Mathison about the romantic scene. "So, coming down to support and help her."

GH fans have endured for years Carly's twists and turns with Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard), but with Drew back in the picture, it sure seems like fans are all for it, having shipped the on-screen couple as "Crew."

"Yeah, the blended tag," Wright said. "I love it! We really like it."

"Me too," Mathison added.

And it's safe to say fans are thirsting for a little more action between them.

"They've been waiting for kissing and for Cameron to take his shirt off," Wright quipped.

Wright also expanded more on her decision to post a series of photos (sans makeup) from a recent photo shoot to celebrate her 52nd birthday last month.

"I turned 52 and went to post a thank-you picture of all the wonderful birthday messages I got," she said. "And I had all these photos taken -- Cameron and I did a photo shoot -- and I thought, 'God, that's not who I am, Laura, at 52. And I went to post, I posted these pictures with no makeup, curly hair, and I even went to put, like, a Paris filter on it and I was like, 'No, no, no, that’s still a lie.'"

She continued, "This is me at 52 with no makeup on and naturally curly hair and I did it mostly to honor myself and my 52 years and being very proud at who I am and where I stand at this point in my life. And I want other women to feel that way about themselves, 'cause it’s really all that matters."

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.