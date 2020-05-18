Geno Silva, 'Scarface' Actor, Dead at 72

Geno Silva, best known for his brutal role in the 1983 crime drama Scarface, has died. He was 72.

The veteran character actor died on May 9, at his home in Los Angeles, due to complications from a form of dementia known as frontotemporal degeneration, according to multiplereports.

Throughout a career that spanned over four decades, Silva is still most remembered for playing the silent assassin The Skull, who murders Al Pacino's Tony Montana with a 12-gauge shotgun in Brian De Palma's famous, bloody remake of Scarface.

Silva also appeared in numerous stage productions and TV shows, including Fantasy Island, Star Trek: Enterprise, Walker Texas Ranger and Alias.

He also had memorable appearances in numerous films including Zoot Suit, Tequila Sunrise, Amistad, and Mulholland Drive.

He is survived by his wife, Pamela, their daughter, Lucia, as well as two grandchildren and his sister.